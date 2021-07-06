MANHATTAN — The ceremony that was scheduled to follow the Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade has been scaled back, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

During the mayor’s press conference de Blasio said the ceremony at City Hall that was scheduled to follow the parade would be scaled down, acknowledging extreme heat is expected in the city.

To help keep people safe during the hot weather, additional cooling and water stations would be set up along the parade route, the mayor added.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for New York City and areas north of the city, as well as much of New Jersey, from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures were expected to rise into the mid-90s in the city and inland areas Tuesday, with more of the same on Wednesday.

Instead of a ceremony, Mayor de Blasio said he will greet and salute each float and groups of essential workers marching on the parade route.

“Instead of having a big ceremony at the end of the parade, we’ll have a stripped down version of that. We’ll be greeting the marchers in the parade, thanking them. Not a big ceremony, but the parade itself will be a central salute to our heroes,” the mayor said.

Several crews, including PIX11 News, were told to break down equipment that had been set up for the event.

Update: @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio will now be on a platform on the #ParadeOfHeroes route waving to first responders, rather than holding a ceremony. @FDNY #EMS medics are boycotting the whole event, which may have figured into the ceremony being canceled. More on @PIX11News . https://t.co/IjlAfqU2Jy — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) July 6, 2021

Despite the heat, the mayor anticipates there to be a “healthy attendance” of parade goers, but not at the normal capacity of other ticker-tape parades.

When asked why the city decided to schedule the parade for July, knowing summer days can be warm, the mayor said he wanted the parade to be one of the first events to happen as the city reopened.

Sandra Lindsay, a Queens nurse who was the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, has been tapped to serve as Grand Marshal for the event.

The following groups of front-line workers will be on floats in a parade through the Canyon of Heroes, the half-mile stretch of Broadway, between Battery Park and City Hall:

Advocacy organizations

City workers

Educators

Emergency food providers

Faith leaders

First responders

Healthcare workers

Hospitality and buildings workers

Retail and bodega workers

Social service and settlement house workers

Transportation workers

Utilities workers

However, members of the EMS workers in Local 2507, which is in the middle of negotiations with the city, have said they are boycotting the parade, highlighting a push for more livable wages.

The mayor announced last month the city would hold the ticker-tape parade on July 7 down the Canyon of Heroes for the essential workers who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.