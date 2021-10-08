Children will feel impact of pandemic on mental health for years, UNICEF report says

This Sunday is World Mental Health Day.

It’s recognized internationally as a day to raise awareness, promote education and advocate against the social stigma surrounding mental health.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, UNICEF just released a critical report, which found that children and young people could feel the impact of the pandemic on their mental health for many years to come.

UNICEF also said the pandemic may just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to mental health.

More than one in seven kids worldwide are estimated to live with a diagnosed mental disorder, according to the report.

Almost 46,000 kids die from suicide each year, which is among the top five causes ofd death for their age group, but only 2% of government health budgets are allocated to mental health spending.

Senior Mental Health Technical Advisor at UNICEF Zeinab Hijazi spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the findings and how it’s uniquely impacting children.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or need mental health resources, click here or contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.