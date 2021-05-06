Chicken wing shortage makes prices rise, vendors unsure when it will subside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– From sandwiches to tenders to nuggets to wings, some of us are having a tough time finding chicken. Some analysts blame COVID-19 for the apparent supply shortage.

The pandemic prompted poultry plants to reduce staff, while at the same time, comfort food when people stayed home has increased demand. Food truck owners were forced to raise their prices, but they don’t know how long it will last.

“Prices should be coming down sometime in the summer, but that could be July or August,” said Nick Sanford, owner of Toss N’ Fire Pizza.

“You know, I’m hoping that it’s that it’s quicker than that when it’s gone up in the past, it’s usually been quick and then it goes back down and we never we’ve never had to. It’s never been to the point where we’ve had to raise our prices until this time,” said Sanford.

Some experts added that the surging demand for chicken started pre-pandemic.