CDC releases guidelines for safe Easter celebrations

NEW YORK — As many Christians prepare for Easter Sunday and the days leading up to the holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on how people can safely celebrate this year.

People have been advised to celebrate with their immediate household, with others virtually or outside while staying six feet apart:

Enjoy a traditional Easter meal with those you live with

Holiday customs such as egg hunts can be done outside while wearing masks and staying six feet apart

Attend religious services virtually

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor

Outdoor celebrations are safer than indoor celebrations

The CDC warned attending gatherings to observe religious and spiritual holidays can increase the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Those who choose to gather are advised to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. They were also reminded to wash their hands.