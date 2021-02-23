Can I hug my vaccinated grandparents? An expert weighs in

Loyce Holloway sits with her grandson on her patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To the world, she’s Loyce Holloway — a retired teacher and church organist. To reporter Chris Davis, she’s “Mimi H,” his grandmother.

Like a lot of people, Davis and his grandmother have found creative ways to share a little love, at a distance.

“That’s the only way I could see you then, was when we did the patio. All wrapped up in a blanket at first,” said Holloway.

Now that she’s gotten her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Holloway is longing for a slight change in pace.

“Getting in the car and going,” Holloway said with a chuckle.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says those fully vaccinated have a much lower risk of getting sick, but some precautions need to continue.

“I would say keep those masks on, still keep social distancing,” said Dr. Schaffner.

Schaffner says that’s important, not just for the safety of someone vaccinated but the people they’re around too.

“Although we’re getting good information, we’re still not entirely sure if you can be vaccinated and still transmit the virus to others if you’re exposed,” he said.

That being said, Schaffner says grandkids can feel safer about actually stopping by in person.

“I would think if you’ve been careful and haven’t been vaccinated and you continue to wear your mask, then you can visit those grandparents,” said Schaffner. “Give them one kiss and a hug at the beginning and the end of the visit, don’t get all that close, still maintain some distancing.”

Schaffner says as more people get vaccinated, some of these precautions can start to fade away.

This article was written by Chris Davis for WTVF.