As the home of Broadway, we know that arts and culture is big business. However, as a result of the pandemic, the industry has been hit really hard.

In fact, between the months of April and July 2020, the arts and culture sector lost $150 billion in sales.

Carson Elrod of “Be an Arts Hero,” who testified before Congress about the creative economy.

For the last year, he has been lobbying Congress for relief and recovery for the second.

He explained what the arts and culture industry needs.