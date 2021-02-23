Calif governor signs $7.6B virus relief package with direct payments for residents

LARKSPUR, CA – JUNE 05: Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) talks with reporters after voting at the Masonic Temple Fairfax on June 5, 2018 in Larkspur, California. California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson cast his ballot as California voters are heading to the polls to vote in the primary election. Newsom is expected to claim the top spot in the California gubernatorial primary election ahead of republican candidate John Cox and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a democrat. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package.

The new laws will give at least $600 one-time payments to 5.7 million people while setting aside more than $2 billion in grants for struggling small businesses.

Newsom signed the law as Congress is debating a much larger stimulus package for the nation. California’s stimulus package will give up to $25,000 grants to small businesses with revenues between $1,000 and $2.5 million.

Most people will get the $600 payments by claiming the California earned income tax credit on their state tax returns.

