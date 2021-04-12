WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn woman who managed to avoid catching COVID-19 throughout a year of the pandemic ended up coming down with the virus this month, weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Williamsburg resident Ashley Allen, 31, was able to get a 2 a.m. appointment at the Javits Center on March 10. Even after getting the one-shot vaccine, Allen said she continued to take precautions against the virus—masking up and washing her hands frequently.

But Allen tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks after.

She told the PIX11 all about her experience fighting COVID and why she knew she should get tested even after being vaccinated.

“I definitely was very confused by it,” Allen said Monday, saying she thought perhaps it was a false positive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials, with people having the most protection two weeks after receiving the shot.

“I want everybody to know that I”m pro-vaccine,” Allen said, noting that her symptoms were mild and mostly just extreme fatigue. “I don’t want to know what it would be like if I didn’t have the vaccine,” she added.