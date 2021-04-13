A Brooklyn man who tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine spoke with PIX11’s Katie Corrado Tuesday morning.

Matthew Sambolin, 39, said he decided to get tested after he was exposed to someone with COVID exactly two weeks after he got the vaccine.

He said he was initially “shocked” by the positive results, saying “I figured my risk was minimal.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials, with people having the most protection two weeks after receiving the shot.

Sambolin said Tuesday he only has cold-like symptoms and still thinks everyone should get vaccinated when they can.

“I’m glad I got vaccinated, regardless,” Sambolin said.

The three vaccines currently on the U.S. market — Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — never promised a 100 percent shield against getting the virus. But the shots are extremely vital on the road toward normalcy because they pretty much universally prevent death.

The U.S. on Tuesday called for a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after several reports of rare, but potentially dangerous blood clots.

A Brooklyn woman spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Monday about her experience testing positive for COVID weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“If we can keep people out of the ICU and they just get a milder case, that actually lowers the mortality,” said Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn, infectious disease specialist with Emory University, told PIX11 in March.