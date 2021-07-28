THE BRONX — A 16-year-old high schooler in the Bronx was vaccinated at school Tuesday in part to convince her doubtful parents and family that the vaccine is safe.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Ariel Quero said moments after she received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

She was just one of a group of teenagers to get the shot at the school auditorium.

“The reason I got vaccinated today is so I can show my parents and the rest of my family that the vaccination isn’t bad and that they can see that me getting the vaccination, they think ‘oh you’re gonna get sick,’ when really getting vaccinated is just simply protecting yourself from COVID. So I can show that I’m protected and the vaccine is truly what leads to our safety right now,” the teen said.

Before being vaccinated, students had a chance to ask New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter questions about the vaccine.

The push at city schools to get students vaccinated comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reversed course on some masking guidelines.

The agency announced new recommendations that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Scientists cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.