Bronx student athletes talk vaccines with top education and health officials

School sports are back in New York City, with the school year right around the corner. Pre-season conditioning is under way for athletes.

In addition to practice fields, most schools also have vaccination sites as a part of the Department of Education’s “Vax to School” campaign. The goal is to get eligible students vaccinated before going back to classrooms.

Tuesday, the U.S. education secretary met with the city’s schools chancellor, city’s health commissioner and several student athletes in the Bronx at Truman High School to answer vaccine questions.

For many of them, their on-field plans were a key concern.