Broadway’s Aladdin goes dark again due to additional COVID cases

The “Aladdin” marquis, seen here on Sept. 29, 2021, after the announcement that the show’s Wednesday night performance had been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases. (PIX11)

NEW YORK — A hit Broadway show is putting a pause on performances once again. Aladdin on Broadway performances will be canceled for several more days following additional COVID-19 cases detected within the company.

The company released a statement Friday, stating that additional breakthrough cases were detected.

Performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre have been canceled beginning Friday night through Sunday, Oct. 10, according to the company.

The next planned performance will be Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

All tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded.

The Broadway show first announced their Wednesday night performance was canceled due to COVID cases reported. However, the curtains rose again on Thursday after two more rounds of testing have shown no breakthrough cases.

Important information regarding performances of ALADDIN on Broadway. pic.twitter.com/onaMiDoI9b — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) October 1, 2021

“This 12-day pause allows the ‘Aladdin’ company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the ‘Aladdin’ company gathers again,” Dr. Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a statement.

So-called breakthrough infections are detected in vaccinated people and tend to be far less dangerous than those unvaccinated.

Adamson said she believes “these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case.” She has instituted daily PCR testing. The show vowed to support “affected ‘Aladdin’ company members as they recover.”

“Aladdin,” a musical adaptation of the 1992 animated movie starring Robin Williams, opened on Broadway in March 2014 and has become one of its highest grossing shows.

It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen’s concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August.

The pandemic forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows and scrambling the spring season. Several have restarted, including the so-called big three of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.