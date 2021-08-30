Broadway collaborates to welcome back audience

NEW YORK — Broadway wants you back, the Broadway League is reminding everyone just how much they have been missed.

It’s been 18 months since the lights went out on the Great White Way, and 97,000 Broadway workers depend on people to return and see live theater again.

Oprah Winfrey narrated a short film that includes 99 Broadway shows, 735 actors and one dog showcasing the rich history of Broadway, and previewed the exciting new shows yet to come.

Stars like Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen and Sara Bareilles make an appearance in the initiative that aims to help Broadway bounce back.

There’s also a first-of-its kind contest. One lucky winner will get four tickets to every Broadway show in the 2021-2022 season — that’s 37 shows.

The contest is free and runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15.

More information will be available on ThisIsBroadway.org.

There’s also a three-day free live theater festival that kicks off in Times Square called “Curtain Up!” from Sept. 17 through the 19th.

It’ll feature interactive experiences and live performances.