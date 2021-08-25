A registered nurse gives James Mullen the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. After months of coaxing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with incentives like museum tickets and transit passes, New York City is sweetening the pot by offering $100 to any city resident who gets a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a city-run site, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Less than 1% of fully vaccinated New Yorkers have contracted COVID, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday as the city’s vaccination efforts continue.

The mayor continued his push to get more people inoculated amid rising cases and concerns over the variants.

“We are driving vaccination in every conceivable way,” the mayor said, “Vaccines continue to be extremely effective.”

De Blasio presented data during his press briefing, showing that only 0.33% of fully vaccinated New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID “breakthrough cases.”

Of the New Yorkers recently hospitalized with COVID-19, 96.9% of them are unvaccinated, according to the mayor.

“What it proves is that breakthrough cases are extremely rare,” the mayor said.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the findings, which were collected between January and August, reinforce the safety measures taken and importance of vaccinations.

“The most effective way that unvaccinated people can protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated,” Chokshi said. “Vaccines keep you alive and out of the hospital.”

From the most recent data as of Aug. 7, unvaccinated New Yorkers are 3.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated New Yorkers, according to the NYC health department. Unvaccinated New Yorkers are almost 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, 10,528,908 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the mayor.

The mayor has already issued vaccine mandates for public school teachers and personnel, city workers and state court system workers.

The city also began requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurant dining rooms, gyms and many other public places, a first-in-the-nation policy that a few other cities have copied since it was announced. Meanwhile, New York state announced last week that hospital and nursing home workers would have to get inoculated.