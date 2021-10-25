Brain fog: COVID’s effect on memory

Coronavirus

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

A disturbing problem for a lot of people who have recovered from COVID-19: Brain fog.

Brand new research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai finds troubling long-term memory problems.

The study looked at 750 people, an average of more than seven months after their COVID diagnosis.

It found 24% impairment in memory encoding, 23% in recall and 18% in processing speed, in addition to other deficits.

Dr. Jacqueline Becker, the study’s lead author and clinical neuropsychologist, spoke with PIX11 News to discuss more about the study and whether or not they believe people can recover from this. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Brain fog: COVID's effect on memory

Kimiko Glenn talks reprising 'Baby Shark' role

10th annual Montclair Film Festival

Rep. Ritche Torres talks Biden meeting on spending bill

Debbie Matenopoulos spreads holiday cheer early

Major threats to cybersecurity: How to stay protected

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter