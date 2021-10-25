Boosting COVID boosters: Hochul, de Blasio get extra jabs on camera

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul receives her COVID-19 booster shot on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City. (New York Office of the Governor via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio separately received COVID-19 booster shots on Monday.

The two Democrats received their shots at separate live, on-air news conferences.

They were eligible because they had each received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year.

De Blasio got a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine from city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during the mayor’s regular pandemic briefing.

Hochul got her booster at public ribbon cutting at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City, near Binghamton.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio receives a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot from city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during a pandemic briefing on Oct, 25, 2021. (Office of the New York Mayor via AP)