Booster shots can wait, NYC immunology professor says

A professor of microbiology and immunology at the Weill Cornell College of Medicine in the city says the Biden administration has the wrong idea in pushing for booster vaccination shots starting next week.

Professor John Moore, PhD told PIX11 that he agrees with an international group of scientists who published a position paper this week in the medical journal The Lancet. They said the current COVID-19 vaccines are not failing. They’re not supposed to be ironclad barriers that prevent people from infection; they’re supposed to keep people from suffering severe effects if they do get infected.

Appearing on the PIX11 morning news, Moore said he believes that before there are any booster shots, we need to hear what the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have to say in the next week or so.

“The key message here is that the vaccines are not failing [to provide extended protection],” he said. “The third dose is important for people who are over 70 perhaps, who are immune-suppressed. People on cancer regimens, people who have had transplants, people with serious pre-existing conditions. There’s good justification for a third dose [for those people]. But for the general public the vaccines are not failing.”

Professor Moore says it’s much more important for America to focus on the approximately 100-million people without vaccinations.

“That’s the most important thing we can do,” he told us. “Many of us in public health and science now think that we need to do more mandates. Like, for example, if you needed to get vaccinated before getting on a domestic flight.”

Professor Moore points out that approximately 1,500 people are dying from COVID-19 every day. So over 9/11 weekend, we lost about as many people as the number who died in the terror attack on the twin towers 20 years ago. He calls that unacceptable and believes the pandemic will get worse over the winter unless more of the unvaccinated get their shots.