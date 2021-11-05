Billy Joel returns to Madison Square Garden

MANHATTAN — The big-shot piano man is back again, singing to the uptown girls and boys in New York City.

Billy Joel played to a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden. It was his first inside concert since March 2020.

Before the pandemic, he had 73 consecutive sold out shows at the garden. His residency began in January 2014.

Audience members have to show proof of at least one dose of vaccination.

Fully-vaccinated people do not have to wear a face covering.

Doors open earlier in the evening to provide as much space and time as possible.

Read about future dates and complete COVID requirements.

Additional shows are booked through April 2022.

Local restaurants are thrilled to have him back in town.

Sports games are particularly popular at Tracks, across from the facility on West 31st Street.