Biden administration to send millions of masks to Americans

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

    A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    A worker wearing a protective suit produces face masks at a factory in Eshtehard, some 70 miles (114 kilometers) west of the capital Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The factory is producing protective masks round-the-clock in a fight against the new coronavirus to meet the domestic demand as the country faces the worst outbreak in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the administration expects to send millions of masks to people around the country “very shortly.”

Such a plan was considered and dropped by Donald Trump’s administration.

Biden didn’t provide details, including cost, timing and the type of mask to be shipped. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president confirmed the plan during a virtual roundtable discussion Tuesday with four Black essential workers: a St. Louis firefighter and EMT, a Chicago pharmacist, a child-care center employee in Columbus, Ohio, and a grocery store district manager in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Biden has asked everyone to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his term. He also required mask-wearing in federal buildings and on public transportation.

