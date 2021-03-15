Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach returns for 2021 Memorial Day weekend

The Bethpage Air Show will return to Jones Beach State Park following a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park is expected to make a return this Memorial Day weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

“As we continue to see progress in our fight against COVID and cautiously reopen our state, we can look forward to enjoying more and more outdoor adventures this summer – including the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The outdoor show, which is sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, features a range of military and civilian aerial performances.

This year’s show will be ticketed and have reduced capacity, with social distancing measures in place. 

The return of the air show brings back the weekend tradition celebrating the beginning of summer at Long Island beaches and honors those who serve the country.

This year’s practice show takes place Friday, May 28, followed by the shows on May 29 and May 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Details will be announced at a later date.

