MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A new vaccination site in Manhattan’s Times Square is ramping up efforts to serve the cast and crews from the theater, film and TV industry.

Before the lights shine bright again on Broadway, entertainment workers are getting vaccinated, a move to revive the theater industry and help the Great White Way recover.

Broadway’s legendary Tony Award-winning star Ben Vereen toured the site Tuesday and encouraged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Times Square is the heartbeat of New York City,” the veteran performer told PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon.

Vereen, who is already fully vaccinated, took time out to tout the importance of getting the shot, with hopes of relighting the theater scene and live performances later this year.

“It’s important that we, the people, now take back our lives and move away from fear…We can bring New York back to the greatness that it was. That’s up to you, that’s up to me. So, go out and get vaccinated today,” Vereen said.