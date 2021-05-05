Citi Field and Yankee Stadium are working with NY to set up vaccination facilities outside games.

NEW YORK — As New York continues to progress in its COVID-19 battle, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday new guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans attending baseball games.

Beginning May 19, those who are vaccinated can have normal capacity and normal seating with masks, according to Gov. Cuomo.

Vaccinated families who have a child who is under 16 can also accompany the group during the game, the governor said.

For spectators who are unvaccinated, the six-foot distancing rule applies, bringing the capacity of those sections to about 33%.

No testing will be required, Cuomo said. However, if you have been vaccinated and have the “Excelsior Pass,” it will determine where you are seated.

Cuomo said the new guidelines in place is “not segregation,” adding that the distancing rules are based on public health parameters, federal and state.

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are also teaming up with the state’s health department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the baseball stadiums, Cuomo said.

A facility will be set up at the game for people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“You’re going to the game anyway. It’s on your way. Stop and get the vaccine,” Cuomo said.

Those who get vaccinated at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field while attending the game will receive a free ticket to a future game, the governor said.

“Next time you got to the game and you’re vaccinated, you can enjoy the game sitting next to your friends, sitting next to your family, which to me is a big part of the enjoyment of the game,” Cuomo said.