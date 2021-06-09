Bar, restaurant alcohol-to-go orders extended another month, but NYers want permanent fix

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 and PIX11) — New Yorkers will get another month of alcohol-to-go at bars and restaurants after Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended his executive action.

Originally, the order was set to expire on June 5. The alcohol-to-go option was established at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to help businesses impacted by in-person dining restrictions.

Cuomo told the State Liquor Authority to extend the order to July 5. The governor’s guidance also included the ability to extend the order again.

In a recent survey, a majority of New Yorkers said they want the alcohol take-out and delivery rule for restaurants to stay even after the pandemic ends.

The order has been extended several times since it was established March 16.

