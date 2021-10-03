Autopsies relocated after NY medical examiner refuses COVID vaccine

A nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Mississippi on Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TROY, N.Y. — An upstate New York county was forced to send human bodies to a hospital 50 miles away for autopsies because its prominent medical examiner has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rensselaer County officials told the Times Union that it moved autopsies on Friday to Glens Falls Hospital from Albany Medical Center Hospital, which requires everyone who works there to be vaccinated.

The county’s director of operations, Richard Crist, said Medical Examiner Michael Sikirica has not been vaccinated.

Sikirica referred questions by the newspaper to Crist. Sikirica told an official from another county that he expects to be able to perform autopsies at Glens Falls Hospital.