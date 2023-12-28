NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we head into New Year’s Eve weekend and all the partying expected as 2023 draws to a close, health officials are worried about an alarming rise in the newest COVID-19 strain, JN.1.

“I got the booster shot. I don’t believe I got the newest one, but I did get my booster,” said Antonina Tortorello, a college student.

And that is part of the problem, according to health officials. Only 16% of those eligible for the latest COVID-19 vaccine this fall rolled up their sleeves and got the shot in the arm.

“In the last few weeks, there’s been an exponential rise in flu, RSV and COVID cases,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, a Lenox Hill pulmonologist. “Where we are now is not where we will be in a few weeks with the partying and holiday gatherings.”

JN.1 accounts for nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. It is surging this month because it may be more transmissible than previous variants, but it doesn’t seem to be causing severe illnesses, according to health officials.

However, Dr. Horovitz says to just wait.

“Hospitalizations are up, and after that, deaths are going to go up,” Dr. Horovitz said. “If you hammer that to enough people, you’re going to get a better uptake in vaccines.”

As we head into the last few days of the holiday party season, will people change their behavior at New Year’s Eve gatherings?

“This is the first year I’m going to go out and see people,” said Alex Cerniglia, who was walking by in Midtown when he spoke with PIX11 News. “I got the booster,” he added.

“We’ve been vaccinated. We’ve got to go out and enjoy life,” said Rosetta Guns, a tourist. Her husband, Geoffrey, said he wore a mask on the plane.

One health official encouraged people to give themselves a New Year’s present by getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already.