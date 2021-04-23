NEW YORK — All New York City-run COVID-vaccinations sites are open for walk-in appointments beginning Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

All age groups eligible for the vaccine can walk up to any city-run site to receive a vaccine, the mayor said.

City-run sites have also lifted geographic restrictions, so sites will no longer distribute shots to only residents living in a particular neighborhood, according to the mayor.

Those ages 16 and 17 must get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The city started a pilot project that allowed those in older age groups to walk-up to vaccination sites and saw positive reviews.

“We’re quite confident we could accommodate a much higher volume of walk-ins, so we’re going to make that universal at all the city-run sites, again, for all ages,” de Blasio said.

The mayor has also encouraged private providers to personally contact patients and let them know receiving a vaccine is simple and easy.

When asked whether the city now has more vaccine supply than demand, the mayor said supply and demand have come into much better balance than before.

“There’s a long road ahead,” he said, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

New Yorkers are advised to visit NYC.GOV/VaccineFinder or call 1-877-VAX-4-NYC to find a location near you.

New York City has administered 6,004,406 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning, with about 2.2 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated and about 3.3 million with at least one dose, according to the mayor.