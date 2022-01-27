AG James to COVID-19 test lab: Stop lying about quick result times

A medical worker works at COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in New York. Thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant that was first identified as a variant of concern last month, new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have soared to their highest levels on record. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has a firm warning for one COVID-19 testing lab: stop misrepresenting turnaround times for results.

Despite PacGenomics promising results to customers in 24 hours, some waited for more than 10 days for their tests to be finished, James’ office claims. Others received their results with the incorrect test date on them.

James notified the company that New York prohibits false advertising, and told PacGenomics to immediately update its signage and website to reflect a more accurate timeframe. The attorney general also wants the company to explain why some information on the tests is inaccurate, leading to concerns that proper protocols are not being followed.

“New Yorkers are depending on accurate and timely COVID test results to make decisions and they shouldn’t have to wait longer than they were told to know if they can return to work, travel, or gather with loved ones,” James said. “We are entering year three of the pandemic and COVID-19 testing sites should not be misleading consumers.”