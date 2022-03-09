NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams lifted the mask mandate for New York City public school teachers and students on Monday. However, some schools were reported to have pressured their students to keep masks on.

The principal of the Brooklyn Collaborative Studies School said that it’s ” strongly recommended” for students and staff to continue wearing masks, the New York Post reported. A similar situation was also reported at Beacon High School in Manhattan, where students said they felt pressured to wear masks.

Adams on Tuesday said he disapproved of the principals’ stance.

“We are not going to have teachers within one school system telling students they have to put on a mask,” he said.

While masks can come off for students ages 5 and up, kids ages 2 to 4 must still wear them. City and state leaders have stressed that since this mandate was lifted, the choices of students and their parents should be respected.