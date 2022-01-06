Adams proposes 3-day work week to ‘ease’ workers back to office as COVID surge continues

NEW YORK — The wave of infections caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19 is intensifying, with New York reporting more than 84,000 new cases statewide.

New York City’s positivity rate sat at 35% Thursday, higher than the statewide positivity rate of 22.48%.

Still, Mayor Eric Adams told city residents that they need to learn to live with the diseases, and that means getting employees back to work.

“I need our employees back in our office spaces,” Adams said.

The mayor proposed a three-day week, with the goal of easing workers back into offices.

“Let’s start with three days a week, so we can get used to seeing that we’re safe in our offices,” he said, “and then we can go to a five-day week so we can ensure that our city is up and operating.”

Elsewhere, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman made the decision to leave masking mandates up to local school boards. He also signed an executive order allowing workers the option to choose whether or not to wear a mask, both indoors and outdoors.

As part of another executive order, Nassau County also won’t abide by New York state’s mask mandate. That decision elicited a stern response from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said Nassau County does not have jurisdiction over school districts.