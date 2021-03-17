‘A moving moment.’ Bronx grandma prescribed a post-vaccine hug

NEW YORK — For Laura Shaw Frank, seeing her mother hug her daughter for the first time since the onset of the pandemic was a light at the end of the tunnel.
Frank’s mother and daughter hugged for the first time last week after they were fully vaccinated.
A note from the family doctor gave Evelyn Shaw the all clear to hug her 23-year-old granddaughter Ateret once they had been vaccinated.
“She hadn’t been touched in a year,” Frank said about her mother. “It was such a moving moment. It just felt like all this love was pouring out and also there was this feeling of hope – like maybe there’s a future, maybe we’re going to get out of this.”
Frank said coming together as a family during religious holidays is the next challenge.
After that, the family dreams of Broadway — but only if her mother will be safe.