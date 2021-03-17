‘A moving moment.’ Bronx grandma prescribed a post-vaccine hug

In this photo, provided by Laura Shaw Frank, Evelyn Shaw hugs her granddaughter, Ateret Frank, in the Bronx borough of New York, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The hug was a prescription from the family doctor that cleared Shaw, who hadn’t been touched in a year, to hug her 23-year-old granddaughter once they received their full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Laura Shaw Frank via AP)

NEW YORK — For Laura Shaw Frank, seeing her mother hug her daughter for the first time since the onset of the pandemic was a light at the end of the tunnel.

Frank’s mother and daughter hugged for the first time last week after they were fully vaccinated.

A note from the family doctor gave Evelyn Shaw the all clear to hug her 23-year-old granddaughter Ateret once they had been vaccinated.

This cropped image, provided by Laura Shaw Frank, shows a portion of a prescription for a hug, written for Evelyn Shaw, of the Bronx borough of New York, by her doctor, on March 1, 2021. The note cleared Shaw, who hadn’t been touched in a year, to hug her 23-year-old granddaughter, Ateret Frank, once they had received their full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Laura Shaw Frank via AP)

“She hadn’t been touched in a year,” Frank said about her mother. “It was such a moving moment. It just felt like all this love was pouring out and also there was this feeling of hope – like maybe there’s a future, maybe we’re going to get out of this.”

Frank said coming together as a family during religious holidays is the next challenge.

After that, the family dreams of Broadway — but only if her mother will be safe.