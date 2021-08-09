94,000 new cases: ‘Continuing substantial increase’ of COVID cases reported among children in US

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School in the Bronx on Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Child cases of COVID increased last week as part of an ongoing uptick since the beginning of July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

There were almost 94,000 cases added in the week ending Aug. 5; children represented 15 percent of all cases, American Academy of Pediatrics data shows. It’s been a “continuing substantial increase.”

Infections have soared due to the highly contagious delta variant. While officials stress vaccinations as the best protection, children under 12 are not yet eligible.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, stressed in a Sunday interview on NBC’s Meet the Press that work needed to be done to keep kids safe.

“Protect the kids with a shield of vaccinated people. For the kids who can’t get vaccinated, that’s the reason why we’re having a strong recommendation that, in the schools, everybody should wear a mask, whether or not you’re vaccinated,” Fauci said., “We’ve got to protect the children.”

Epidemiologist and professor of public health Dr. Stephanie Silvera said those who aren’t eligible for the vaccine are the most vulnerable people out there.

“I feel for the people who have children who are not yet eligible to have their children vaccinated,” Dr. Silvera said.