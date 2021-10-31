9 in 10 NYC employees vaccinated against COVID as enforcement deadline nears: de Blasio

A member of the NYPD receives the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City on Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine in 10 New York City municipal workers have received COVID-19 vaccinations as a Monday deadline looms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday night that 91% of workers had received the vaccine. That number rose from about 83% as of Friday night. Overall, vaccination rates among workers impacted by the mandate increased by 14% over the past 10 days, according to the mayor’s office.

The NYPD reported an 84% vaccination rate as of Sunday morning, while roughly 78% of FDNY members were vaccinated as of Saturday night.

Under the city mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday, raising the possibility of shortages of police, fire, EMS and sanitation workers.

As of Saturday night, 79% of the Department of Sanitation workforce was vaccinated — a 2% increase from the night before.