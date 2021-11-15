8 dead from COVID outbreak, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

CANAAN, Conn. — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease, according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

The outbreak began Sept. 30. Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

