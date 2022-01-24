4 NJ children died of COVID since Christmas: health commissioner

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registered nurse Morgan Flynn works inside a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – There have been four COVID-related pediatric deaths in New Jersey since Christmas, the health commissioner said Monday. Of the four children, three of them were infants. 

“COVID-19 isn’t always a benign illness in children,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s press briefing. 

None of the four children had reports of significant underlying health conditions, she added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12 COVID-related deaths among children have been reported, according to Persichilli. Eight of them were under the age of five and were unable to be vaccinated.

On Friday, the state also reported six new cases of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). That is the most received report in a single day, according to Persichilli. Those six children remain hospitalized. 

The health commissioner continued to advise the public to get vaccinated and get boosted when eligible. More than 6.4 million New Jerseyans have completed their vaccination series, Gov. Murphy said.

As the state continues to fight the omicron variant surge, the governor said there has been a drop in daily positive cases. However, he warned they are not out of the woods and must remain vigilant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ doctor talks military medical aid, peak in COVID cases

How Paterson got 100% of adults to get at least 1 dose of COViD vaccine

Paterson family mourning honor student killed by a stray bullet

Small businesses wage fight with building owner, city after fatal Hoboken fire

Military medical workers arrive in Newark

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter