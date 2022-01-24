NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – There have been four COVID-related pediatric deaths in New Jersey since Christmas, the health commissioner said Monday. Of the four children, three of them were infants.

“COVID-19 isn’t always a benign illness in children,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s press briefing.

None of the four children had reports of significant underlying health conditions, she added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12 COVID-related deaths among children have been reported, according to Persichilli. Eight of them were under the age of five and were unable to be vaccinated.

On Friday, the state also reported six new cases of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). That is the most received report in a single day, according to Persichilli. Those six children remain hospitalized.

The health commissioner continued to advise the public to get vaccinated and get boosted when eligible. More than 6.4 million New Jerseyans have completed their vaccination series, Gov. Murphy said.

As the state continues to fight the omicron variant surge, the governor said there has been a drop in daily positive cases. However, he warned they are not out of the woods and must remain vigilant.