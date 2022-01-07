4 new COVID-19 testing sites opening at MTA subway stations

A medical worker works at COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in New York. Thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant that was first identified as a variant of concern last month, new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have soared to their highest levels on record. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – In the state’s ongoing effort to combat the COVID winter surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday four new testing sites set up at several subway stations in New York City.

The four new testing sites offer free, walk-in PCR COVID-19 tests beginning next week.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11:

Manhattan: 125th Street Station (A/B/C/D lines) – Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bronx: Bedford Park Station (B/D lines) – Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 12:

Queens: Queens Plaza Station (E/M/R lines) – Monday to Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn: Coney Island/Stillwell Station (D/F/N/Q lines) – Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These locations follow the seven other stations that already offer COVID testing:

Manhattan – Times Square-42nd Street (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Manhattan – Grand Central Terminal (Monday – Sunday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Manhattan – Penn Station (Monday – Sunday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Brooklyn – Broadway Junction (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Bronx – E. 180th St (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Queens – Roosevelt Avenue (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Queens – Jamaica – 179th St (Monday – Friday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

“We are continuing to fight the winter surge with every tool at our disposal, and making sure testing is widely available remains a key part of our strategy,” Gov. Hochul said. “As we remind New Yorkers to come back to work, we want you to know that the subways are safe, and testing is readily available at many stations. It’s easy and quick, so come out and take advantage of this easy way to ensure you and your loved ones are safe.”