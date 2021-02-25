4 dogs need new home after Long Island owner and her father die of COVID-19 days apart

Long Island dogs Oliver, Winston, Isabelle and Izzy need a new home after their owners died from COVID-19 earlier in February, the Nassau Counthy SPCA says.

Long Island dogs Oliver, Winston, Isabelle and Izzy need a new home after their owners died from COVID-19 earlier in February, the Nassau Counthy SPCA says.

Jennifer Stein (L) and Barry Stein, a Plainview daughter and father who both died from COVID-19 complications just days apart, leaving Jennifer’s dogs without a home, according to the Nassau County SPCA.

LONG ISLAND — Four adorable dogs are in need of a new home after their Long Island owner and her father both died from the coronavirus earlier this month, just days apart, according to the Nassau County SPCA.

The animal protection and rescue agency said they first took the dogs in, named Oliver, Winston, Isabelle and Izzy, back on Feb. 3rd to temporarily help their owners who were dealing with COVID-19.

The dogs’ “mom,” Jennifer Stein, of Plainview, was battling COVID-19 in the ICU and had just been put on a ventilator, the agency told PIX11.

Her father, Barry Stein, had stepped in and was taking care of the dogs at home, but he was also infected with the virus. Day-to-day care for the furry family members soon became impossible for him, according to the organization.

Stein didn’t want to part with his daughter’s “babies”, but the SPCA said he new it was the only way he could get better himself and hopefully help her recover.

A day after Nassau County SPCA took the dogs in, the father was also hospitalized. Nearly a week later, on Feb. 10, he passed away, the agency said. He was 77.

“We were all so hopeful the daughter would recover and she would have her babies to come home to,” the rescue group said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Stein also died from COVID-19, just days after her father, on Feb. 16. She was 47.

Nassau County SPCA said they are hoping to adopt the dogs as a group, to keep them together as a family.

In the meantime, the organization is asking the public to consider making a donation to help with the ongoing care fo the “four sweet pups” until a new home is found.

You can head to the Nassau County SPCA website here if you’d like to donate directly.