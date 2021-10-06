379 COVID cases among NJ students, staff since start of classes; 69 in-school outbreaks reported: Murphy

A teacher works with students in her classroom at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — There have been 69 COVID-19 in-school outbreaks across several districts in New Jersey since the beginning of the school year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

About a month into the school year, the governor said 62 school districts have reported cases of in-school transmission.

Of the outbreaks, 319 cases of COVID were reported among students and 60 cases were reported among staff, according to Murphy.

Amid the in-school outbreaks and transmissions, the state Department of Health is requiring all schools to report data on a weekly basis.

The directive goes into effect Oct. 26 and includes any testing conducted by schools and vendors and any cases reported by teachers and staff, according to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

In August, the governor issued an executive order requiring all school personnel and state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid October.

The mandate impacts all school personnel in pre-K through grade 12 schools, and all state employees, including those at state agencies, authorities, public colleges and universities, would also be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

If personnel are not fully vaccinated, they must undergo regular COVID-19 testing at least once or twice a week.

This order includes all bus drivers, Murphy added.