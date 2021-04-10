3-ft. social distance requirement included in New York’s new guidance for schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health has released new guidelines for schools bringing more students to the classroom for in-person instruction.

The new guidance recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students. It lists rates of infection and cohort sizes as potential reasons for enacting a 6-foot social distancing requirement in middle and high schools.

The guidance also requires face masks be worn at all times, except during meals.

