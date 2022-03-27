To boost again or not to boost just yet? That is the question for those over 50 as a second booster is being considered.

“People over 50 do not have the immune system that people under 50 have,” Dr. Len Horovitz, a New York City internist and pulmonologist, told PIX11 News.

Dr. Horovitz says there is clearly mixed messaging now that the Biden Administration is expected to give Americans age 50 and older the option of a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, without actually recommending it outright. Why is this round different from the previous shots?

“It is a mixed message because the FDA hasn’t weighed in and because the CDC will follow that,” Dr. Horovitz said. “But of course, it will be covered.”

Many experts say there is not a lot of scientific data about the effectiveness of a second booster, also known as the fourth shot. That’s why the best advice may be to ask your doctor:

“If you are a healthy person over 50, I might say they could wait,” Dr. Horovitz told PIX11 News. “But if you are person with underlying conditions like diabetes, kidney failure, hypertensive coronary artery disease, I might say go for it because we don’t know when the next vaccine might be offered.”

COVID cases have spiked in Western Europe in recent weeks due to an omicron subvariant known as BA.2, but no one knows yet if we’ll see a similar spike here or if the next wave would come in late summer or fall.

Doctors caution anyone getting a fourth shot is advised to wait until at least four months after getting the third dose.

“It’s not for absolutely everybody,” Dr. Horovitz told PIX11. “Personally I myself have gotten the fourth shot because I am constantly exposed.”