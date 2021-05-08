242 fully vaccinated people got COVID out of over 1.4M residents in CT

A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas on April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Of the more than 1.4 million Connecticut residents who are now fully vaccinated, 242 later became infected with COVID-19, according to data released Friday from the state Department of Public Health.

Among the 242 so-called “vaccine breakthrough cases,” 109 people had no symptoms of the disease.

DPH reported three deaths among vaccinated individuals who were confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions. They were between the ages of 55-64, 65-74, and 75 years and older.

Nationally, there have been 132 vaccine breakthrough deaths, DPH said.

“The main takeaway is that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and cases of infection after a person is fully vaccinated are very rare,” Dr. Deidre Gifford, the state’s acting public health commissioner, said in a statement.

Cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals in Connecticut is less than 0.1%, according to the DPH data.