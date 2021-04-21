20 test positive for COVID, 300 quarantined after upstate NY youth dance competition

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

UTICA, N.Y. — Twenty children and teenagers tested positive for COVID-19 and 300 students are under quarantine after dance school students with virus symptoms attended a competition in Syracuse.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said Tuesday that multiple students from a dance school in the Utica area participated in a competition Saturday despite experiencing symptoms of the illness.

The students later tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20 people connected to the dance school cases who have tested positive range from 6 to 17 years old, and are from several school districts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss