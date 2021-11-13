10 NY mass vaccination sites now offer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11

NEW YORK — Ten of New York state’s mass vaccination sites will now be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11.
Since the new group became eligible to get vaccinated earlier this month, more than 50,000 of New York’s younger residents have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The following locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds:
- The Great New York State Fair – Art and Home Center, Syracuse
- SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head
- Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store – Upper Level, Albany
- Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park
- Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester
- Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn
- Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx
- New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers
- SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook
- University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo
The kid-size doses are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults, and are just as safe and effective for the younger age group, health officials said.
Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites on the state’s vaccine website.
Parents and guardians are also encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.
“Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I’m directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.”