NEW YORK (PIX11) — Taking transit around New York City? You should still take a mask on your travels, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Some transit agencies and facilities still require masks based on state health codes. In New York, MTA routes — and visits to area airports — require masks despite a Florida judge’s overturn of a federal mandate. Masking is optional on NJ Transit routes.

Still, the CDC recommends masks be worn. It reiterated the message Tuesday.

The agency said it based its public health recommendation on the “currently available data, including an understanding of domestic and global epidemiology, circulating variants and their impact on disease severity and vaccine effectiveness, current trends in COVID-19 Community Levels within the United States and projections of COVID-19 trends in the coming months.”

MTA officials have tracked mask usage since the requirement was put in place. At times it topped 95%, but has recently decreased.