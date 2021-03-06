Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

Three men in prison for the 1996 killings of two men including an off-duty New York Police Department officer have had their convictions overturned.

A judge on Friday released George Bell, Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt on their own recognizance while prosecutors reexamine the case.

The men had been convicted in the December 1996 deaths of Ira Epstein and Officer Charles Davis.

An investigation found that an account from another man who implicated himself and his fellow gang members in the killings, as well as the mental health records of someone who implicated Bell, Johnson and Bolt, were not turned over to defense lawyers.

