(NEXSTAR) — Are you a horror movie buff?

Opportunity awaits: Not one, but two companies want to pay someone to watch scary films this October.

Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst

First off, FinanceBuzz wants to hire a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” to record their heart rate while watching 13 top horror movies. The new hire will be paid $1,300 and will be sent a Fitbit to record their heart rate, along with a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.

Why horror movies? Aside from the spooky season, FinanceBuzz says horror is the most profitable genre regardless of the budget set to film them.

“More often than not, horror movies are scary because of their story… not the budget of the production studio,” they said. “Some of the most spectacular slasher films and terrifying thrillers were made with chump change compared to superhero sequels and well-known franchises.”

If you manage to land this gig, you will have to watch the following movies from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 while wearing a Fitbit and ranking the movies based on your prediction of budget sizes:

“Saw” “Amityville Horror” “A Quiet Place” “A Quiet Place Part 2” “Candyman” “Insidious” “The Blair Witch Project” “Sinister” “Get Out” “The Purge” “Halloween” (2018) “Paranormal Activity” “Annabelle”

Applications are due by Sept. 26 at midnight ET. The candidate will be selected by Oct. 1. You must be based in the United States and at least 18 years old to apply.

Stephen King Scream Job

The second offer is from DISH Network, which also wants to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 films — but only Stephen King classics:

“Carrie” (original or 2013 remake) “Children of the Corn” “Christine” “Creepshow” “Cujo” “It” (original or 2017 remake) “It: Chapter Two” “Misery” “The Mist” “Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake) “Salem’s Lot” “The Shining” “Doctor Sleep”

The company is calling the promotion “Stephen King Scream Job: Chapter Two” after a first run last Halloween season.

DISH will also provide a Fitbit to track your heart rate, along with a “survival kit” containing a blanket, popcorn, candy and “some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience.”

You can submit your application (200 words or less) here and upload an optional video.

WTAJ contributed to this story.