Commuter describes subway evacuation during storm

Transit systems around the region are still reporting some delays, as crews make repairs after this week’s storms.

Kevin Satchell was on an F train in Queens Wednesday night as the rain intensified and flooded tracks.

That’s just the beginning of the Kevin Satchell’s story. His ride home from work Wednesday evening started just before 10 p.m.

“We stopped for a moment and I was thinking it was regular congestion. But we sat there for 5 minutes and then the train conductor explained what was going on,” he said.

Nearly four hours later they were evacuated from the train.

He says the train crew made frequent announcements, but there was a delay cutting the power to the third rail.

He thanks transit workers and firefighters for being there throughout the process.

“We had to climb down to the track bed, walk in the tunnel about fifty feet, cross the rail and go up a ladder to the station,” he said.

He was frustrated by the delay and hopes the management’s decision making process could go more quickly.

“They had to do all the safety precautions and checks before they got us off the train,” he said.

He hopes this focuses attention on updating the 110-year-old system and communication issues.

MTA officials say they’re reviewing plans for flood mitigation projects and the agency’s response to trains stopped in tunnels.