Community marks anniversary of SafeWalks, calls on leaders to fight transit crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In New York, neighbors help neighbors get home safely through a community network of volunteers.

SafeWalks NYC was created in January 2021 after a number of attacks around the Morgan Avenue L train station in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Peter Kerre initially started the effort around his home station. By mid-Winter, it spread to Chinatown to combat anti-Asian hate.

“It has been an amazing one year journey of the community looking out for each other,” he said.

He calls on elected leaders to connect with organizations who are working on social and economic issues facing people experiencing homelessness or abuse issues. Kerre and his volunteers say mental health problems continue to be a major source of conflict and a root cause that needs to be addressed.

Hundreds of volunteers have logged many walks in Brooklyn and Manhattan. They’re continuing to connect people in need of company to and from a transit destination.

New volunteers are also welcome. They hold training sessions and zoom meetings to brief responders