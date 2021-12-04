CNN fires Chris Cuomo after investigation into role as brother’s adviser

FILE – Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CNN has officially terminated anchor Chris Cuomo, according to a tweet sent Saturday evening. The decision comes less than a week after the news network suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, navigate sexual harassment accusations.

CNN said after its review, “additional information” came to light, which will also be investigated despite Chris Cuomo’s termination.

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

Transcripts released by New York Attorney General Letitia James detailed Chris Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes role advising his brother.

Chris Cuomo told state investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, exchanged text messages with top advisers and was looped in on emails in February in March as they formulated a response to allegations from multiple women.

He also offered to help try and find out through his “sources” whether more women were going to come forward, including possibly learning their identities.

Chris Cuomo, who was the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” previously defended himself by saying he never reported on Andrew Cuomo’s situation for CNN and never tried to influence coverage.

“I tried to do the right thing,” the host said on-air in August, adding that he “wasn’t in control of anything.”

Cuomo’s program, which aired at 9 p.m. Eastern time on weeknights, averaged 1.3 million viewers, narrowly outpacing Anderson Cooper as CNN’s most popular show, according to the Nielsen company.