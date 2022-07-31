NEW YORK (PIX11) — July ends on a nice note.

Sunday starts with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. As the afternoon rolls around, expect increasing clouds, as high pressure remains in control. The high temperature will be 85 in New York City, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs. Overnight showers are possible in a few areas across the region.

Monday will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms continuing to build early in the day as that system works its way in from the west. The region is expected to dry out in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

The weather warms up from Tuesday to Thursday with temperatures expected to hit the 90s before relief arrives at the end of the work week.