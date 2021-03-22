City leaders slam 2 NYC agencies, say they are too slow at filling vacant affordable apartments

Two city leaders, critical of Housing Preservation and Development and New York City Housing Authority, accused the city is taking too long to fill vacant affordable apartments.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Councilmember Robert Cornegy said the agencies need to revamp and speed up the city’s system of placing people in affordable housing.

HPD told PIX11 they do have websites to help New Yorkers: the NYC Housing Resource Portal and a totally revamped Housing Connect website they say makes the process easier and faster.

Adams and Cornegy said it’s not enough.

“HPD is not doing a good job in tracking housing. don’t think they have a full account of how many units that are vacant,” said Adams.

Councilmember Cornegy said he’s tried to get an exact number of affordable apartments, and can’t get a straight answer.

“We tried to talk to HPD and it seems we have to legislate to get answers. We’ve heard from housing providers over and over again of high vacancy rates. It’s insane,” said Cornegy.

Adams also wants HPD and NYCHA to work together and have a website or app developed, where New Yorkers can just log on and see what’s available right now.

“NYCHA and HPD are separate but it goes back to the old argument. We need a real time system in place. Where are the apartments? We are in the dark right now,” said Adams.

In addition to a website and cutting the red tape, Cornegy and Adams want to create a new city subsidy to help struggling New Yorkers. Adams wants a deadline of 60 days to fill an empty affordable apartment across city.

A HPD spokesperson told PIX11 news, “The City’s mission is to connect every available affordable home with a family who needs one. Period. HPD has set aside 15,000 units for homeless New Yorkers, and we’re not stopping there. We’ve connected 800 homeless families with new units since last March, and totally revamped our online portal to make the process easier than ever. This crisis has tested New Yorkers like never before, and we’ll do everything we can to give families a safe, affordable place to call home.”

PIX11 is still waiting to hear back from NYCHA.